Premier Tim Houston Supports Calls from Provincial Counterparts for a Meeting with the PM on Health Care

Premier Tim Houston is again repeating calls for a meeting of his provincial counterparts

with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about health care.

Last month, the premiers presented a united front, demanding Trudeau come to the table to personally hammer out an agreement for Ottawa to shoulder more of the burden when it comes to health care costs.

Houston, speaking to reporters following the weekly provincial cabinet meeting, says that stance hasn’t changed.

In December, the premiers reiterated their desire to see Ottawa cover 35 per cent of health-care costs across the country, up from the current 22 per cent, by increasing the Canada Health Transfer.