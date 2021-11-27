Premier Tim Houston surveys Damage from Heavy Rains in Northeastern Nova Scotia

Premier Tim Houston is spending today to survey some the damage caused by this week’s

heavy rains in Northeastern Nova Scotia. One of his stops was a mobile home park just off MacLellan Street in Antigonish where a number of residents were evacuated because of flooding. As he walked through the park, Houston stopped to speak to residents about how the flooding affected them.

Houston was accompanied by officials with the Canadian Red Cross, the Emergency Management Office as well as Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron.

Boucher says the damage to a number of homes is significant.

Boucher says the town will work with the province on what programs can assist; as well as checking on what federal programs can be accessed.

Houston is also touring Cape Breton today via helicopter to survey the damage.