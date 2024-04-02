Premier Tim Houston to Attend Discussion on Consolidation Process in the Town and County of Antigonish

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston will be in Antigonish this evening for a discussion on the consolidation process for the town and county of Antigonish.

Last week, the province announced changes to the Antigonish Consolidation Act, including requiring the Utility and Review Board to conduct an independent analysis and report back by August first on whether consolidation is in the best interests financially of residents in both town and county.

The bill was also amended to exclude local elected members from the transition committee, and instead, appointed former Richmond MLA and current lawyer Michel Samson as a UARB liaison and co-ordinator for transition, should the transition go forward.

The meeting is set for tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Heatherton Community Centre, hosted by the community group Let Antigonish Decide.