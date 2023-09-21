Premier Tim Houston to lead Provincial Mission to Indo-Pacific Region

Nova Scotia Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is heading a provincial mission to three

countries in the Indo-Pacific region – Singapore, the Philippines and Japan – September 22 to October 4.

A release from the province states the focus of the mission is to help recruit healthcare workers, strengthen business relationships and advance Nova Scotia’s green energy agenda.

Houston is set to attend a series of healthcare recruitment events in the Philippines and Singapore focused on attracting continuing care assistants. The delegation will also meet with government, university and business officials in Singapore, Manila and Tokyo to discuss trade, healthcare training and labour mobility; host industry roundtables on health innovation and renewable energy; and meet with global port operator PSA International.