989 XFM
Advertisement

Premier Urges Nova Scotians to Stay Home this Easter as Province announces more COVID-19 Infections

This entry was posted in News on .

Provincial Health officials say 21 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Friday. Of the 21 cases there were no new infections reported in Northeastern Nova Scotia. To

Premier Stephen McNeil (Government of Nova Scotia photo)

date there have been 428 confirmed cases of the virus. Eight people are currently in hospital; four of those in intensive care.

Premier Stephen McNeil says Easter and Passover are traditionally times of celebration, love and family get-togethers, but this year it’s going to look different. He urges Nova Scotians not to have family dinners or gatherings; stay home and reach out to loved ones by phone or video chat instead. McNeil says there will be other times to see family and friends. But he adds if we don’t follow public health protocols, we reduce the chances of having those gatherings sooner.