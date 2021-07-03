Premier visits Local Businesses during a Visit to Antigonish on Saturday

Premier Iain Rankin made a swing through Antigonish on Saturday. Rankin, accompanied by Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey was in town to visit local businesses. Rankin says entrepreneurs are upbeat.

Rankin was non-committal about when he might call a provincial election. Rankin says since he

became premier the government has been investing in Nova Scotians and will continue to do that. Rankin adds the provincial budget was recently passed, and government will continue to roll out details on those investments. He says there are upcoming initiatives on health care and how to grow the economy that will be announced soon.

Rankin says he’s pleased the COVID-19 case numbers are in the single digits over the past few days. Eight new cases were identified on Saturday. There are 52 active cases. Rankin says the province is moving in the right direction.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the province is approaching one million doses.