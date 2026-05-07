Preparations are Underway for Mayfest this Weekend

Mayfest, an annual fund-raiser for the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary is taking place this weekend.

It will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. FX University’s Bloomfield Centre.

A volunteer with the event, Judy MacKenzie says many of the regular features with Mayfest will be back this year.

Donations of items for Mayfest can be dropped off at the Bloomfield Centre Thursday and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Volunteers cannot accept furniture, electronics, clothing or books.

Proceeds from Mayfest will go toward the purchase of two EKG machines, costing $45,000