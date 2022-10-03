Preparations underway for Enforcement as St. FX Homecoming Approaches

With StFX homecoming set for October 14-16, Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said

plans are well underway in terms of enforcement, noting meetings are set this week between police and other stakeholders, including the local municipalities, the university, EHS, and St. Martha`s Hospital.

During homecoming last year, Antigonish RCMP officers issued 40 tickets under the liquor control act, six for excessive noise, five for excessive noise from vehicle mufflers, 8 for failing to use a seatbelt or helmet, 20 for window tint or license plate obstruction, and six others under the motor vehicle act. Police also took 18 intoxicated people to cells