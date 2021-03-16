Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said staff is in the process of working on its tax rates and budget. Boucher noted it also has to go through the CAO and corporate services before hitting the council table. She said it’s a little ways off yet but they hope to see a positive result in the end.
Antigonish Jr B Bulldogs toonie tumble, # 760 drawn and not played, next draw March 22 for about $2500.
One of the town of New Glasgow’s Volunteer Awards is being named in honor of a former resident. At last night’s meeting of council, it was moved to re-name the Award of Merit Recognizing Contributions Towards the Creation of an Inclusive Community as the Michael TheiyAward. Theiy was an immigrant from Sudan who lived in […]
New Glasgow’s Public Works Department will soon have a permanent home. At Last night’s regular monthly meeting, council decided to purchase the former K-Mart Building, next to the Cineplex Theatre in the Aberdeen Business Centre. The town had been leasing the land for several years. Mayor Nancy Dicks says the location has many advantages, but […]
X-Women Hockey forward Jayden Thompson is the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Thompson, a second year Business student from Aurora, Ont. scored the game winning goal in overtime to give the white team a 3-2 victory over the blue team in the X-Women’s 4 on 4 scrimmage Wednesday night. X-Men Basketball guard Justin Andrew […]