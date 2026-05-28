Presentation set for This Evening on Work to Restore “The Eye of God” Mural along the Ceiling of St. Ninian Cathedral

It’s an opportunity to learn more about an ongoing project to restore a century old mural on the ceiling of St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish.

A team of skilled conservators, led by Michelle Gallinger is currently working on returning the 10 foot by10 foot mural “The Eye of God” by Ozias Leduc to life.

There will be a presentation this evening (Thursday) on the project entitled “History and Secrets Behind Leduc’s Murals and the Decision Making Process in the Cathedal’s Restoration Project”. It will be held in Room 21 of St. Ninian Place Thursday evening at 7.

Gallinger says the work is extremely precise, beginning first with exposing the mural.

Gallinger says the conservators have been on site for more than three weeks. They have one more week of work after this.