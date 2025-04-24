President and CEO of Stellarton-Based Empire Company, Michael Medline Announces Plans to Retire

Empire Company, the parent firm of the Sobeys grocery store chain is looking for a new President and Chief Executive Officer. Michael Medline, who has held the position since 2017 has informed the Stellarton-based company of his intention to retire. He will officially step down in May, 2026. Empire says its Board of Directors has created a special committee to oversee the identification and selection of the company’s next CEO.

Empire Board Chair Jim Dickson commended Medline as the true embodiment of a resilient, adaptable leader. Dickson points out Medline led the company out of a difficult transformation and turnaround when the business was struggling. Dickson says Medline has steered Empire on a growth trajectory, delivering immense value for shareholders in a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace.

Under Medline’s leadership, the company expanded, acquiring the Farm Boy chain in 2018, Longo’s in 2021 and expanding the FreshCo discount banner in Western Canada. Medline was also the first major grocery executive to call for a grocery code of conduct.