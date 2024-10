If you drive a diesel powered vehicle, you’ll be paying more at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause overnight to raise the price of diesel by 8.9 cents a litre. The UARB says the change was made because of significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil.

The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.69.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.70.6 on Cape Breton.

The price of gasoline is unchanged.