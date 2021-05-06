Pride Month Activities Planned for June in Port Hawkesbury

The Town of Port Hawkesbury will be hosting Pride Month activities in June.

Organizer Taylor Linloff told Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council

this will be the second year the town hosts Pride events, starting with a flag raising at the start of the month.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Linloff said a public parade is not possible again this year, but once they are lifted, Pride Month can be recognized with a Coffee House and a Lunch n Learn at local businesses, which would give the local economy a boost.

To keep the town progressive on LGBTQ+ issues, Linloff wants town councillors to use their connections with other municipalities to get more communities involved, and they want to organize a youth/community council specifically for Pride-related events.

Pointing to the success of last year’s Pride March, all town councillors offered their support for this year’s events.