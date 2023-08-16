Pride Week in Pictou County Underway; A Number of Activities Planned

A number of events are taking place in Pictou County over the coming days for Pride Week.

Wanda White, co-chair of Pictou County Pride, noted a number of flag raisings already took place in Pictou county municipalities and events will begin running on Thursday. Such events include a 2SLGBTQIA+ book club, a pride circus jam, a kick-off party, movie and game nights, a mini-pride convention, queer prom, a pride march and social, and a sharing circle. For a full list of events, please visit the Pictou County Pride Facebook page.

White said pride events are particularly important in rural communities, noting it’s also about mental health and supporting people in need.

She said her organization is proud of the sponsorship they received and support from different municipalities in the area. White also said most of the events are free with a few being pay by donation, and 90 per cent of the events are all ages.