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Priestville Man Charged in connection with the Seizure of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cash and Weapons

Oct 30, 2026 | Local News

A Priestville made faces several charges following an arrest earlier this week. As part of an ongoing investigation, police learned drugs, including fentanyl, were purchased on the dark web and were to be delivered to an address in Pictou County.

On October 27, police safely arrested Jason Wesley MacAulay, 52, of Priestville. Later that day, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence associated to the packages on Walkerville Road. In addition to fentanyl and methamphetamine, police located and seized replica firearms, body armor, cash, a 3-d printer and 3-d printed firearm parts. In total, officers seized over 130 grams of substances that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

RCMP photo of items seized in Pictou County.

These substances will undergo further testing by Health Canada to confirm the presumptive results. MacAulay faces seven charges including Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and multiple trafficking-related offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He appeared at Pictou Provincial Court on October 29 and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 9.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.