Priestville Man Charged in connection with the Seizure of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cash and Weapons

A Priestville made faces several charges following an arrest earlier this week. As part of an ongoing investigation, police learned drugs, including fentanyl, were purchased on the dark web and were to be delivered to an address in Pictou County.

On October 27, police safely arrested Jason Wesley MacAulay, 52, of Priestville. Later that day, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence associated to the packages on Walkerville Road. In addition to fentanyl and methamphetamine, police located and seized replica firearms, body armor, cash, a 3-d printer and 3-d printed firearm parts. In total, officers seized over 130 grams of substances that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

These substances will undergo further testing by Health Canada to confirm the presumptive results. MacAulay faces seven charges including Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and multiple trafficking-related offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He appeared at Pictou Provincial Court on October 29 and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 9.