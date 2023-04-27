Primary Care Access to be Expanded to More Local Pharmacies

More Nova Scotians will soon be able to access primary care at their local pharmacy.

The Community Pharmacy Primary Care Clinic program will expand to 26 locations from 12. Nine new locations will open Monday, May 1, and the other five will open by the end of May.

The first 12 community pharmacy primary care clinics launched in February, including one at the Shoppers Drug Mart in New Glasgow. Since then, these clinics have provided more than 9,000 services to more than 5,000 Nova Scotians

New community pharmacy primary care clinics opening May 1 include one at the Pictou Pharmasave and another at The Medicine Shoppe in Port Hawkesbury

New community pharmacy primary care clinics opening by the end of May include one at Teasdale Apothecary in Antigonish