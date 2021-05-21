Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Meets virtually With Families and Directors at Local Childcare Centres

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau virtually met with families and the directors at two local childcare centres, one in Antigonish and the other in Westville, to discuss an increase to

the Canada Child Benefit and other investments aimed at supporting families during the pandemic.

When asked why he wanted to connect with families in this manner, Trudeau said the pandemic presented a number of challenges when it comes to getting out and speaking with constituents. Doing something virtually, he said, is the next best thing to being there in person.

As for feedback received from the local families, Trudeau said people recognize that the government has been there for residents.

The Prime Minister said child care has become increasingly important during the pandemic. He said this is why in the latest budget, the government put forward $30 billion in investments over the next five years. The investments will go towards dropping child care costs by 50 per cent and moving towards a $10 dollar a day average across the country in five years.

Trudeau also pointed to Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, calling him a strong MP for the area