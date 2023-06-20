Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Opens Atlantic Economic Forum at St. FX University

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially kicked off the Atlantic Economic Forum at the

Charles V Keating Centre on Monday evening with a speech at the opening ceremony.

Speaking about the economy, Trudeau said economic growth isn’t just about a number on a bottom line. It’s about creating opportunities for people and giving them a future in which they can invest and build, so they in turn can continue to invest and build in their communities. In speaking with international investors, Trudeau said he hears from them that Canada’s greatest competitive advantage is Canadians themselves.

He called it a re-enforcing policy, because not only does it attract investments that further strengthen the middle class, but also helps Canada attract global talent and immigrants from around the world that again, gives those same investors confidence in the country’s potential.

Trudeau said Canada is the fastest growing nation in the G7, ranking first in population growth and second in economic growth.

He noted population growth is driving economic growth, adding Atlantic Canada is proof. He said Charlottetown, Halifax and Moncton led the country in population growth last year, adding Atlantic Canada’s population grew by 160,000 since 2015.

The Prime Minister said Canada is a country that invests in people, a country that both sees and seizes the future, and country where everyone has a real and fair chance of success and is rooted in community.

Hosted by the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, the Atlantic Economic Forum will run today and tomorrow, with close to 300 delegates expected to attend. Speakers include former federal cabinet ministers Lisa Raitt and Anne McLellan, Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and Membertou Chief Terry Paul.