Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Highway 104 Twinning increases safety and boosts economy

During a stop in Pictou County, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a federal contribution of $90 million for the twinning of a 38 kilometre section of the 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. Trudeau then visited Antigonish with Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, where he was also able to tout the funding.

A release from the government states the twinning work will include new, 10 kilometre, four-lane alignment between Barneys River and James River, south of the existing Highway 104. The province is kicking in $195 million.

Trudeau said the the twinning will help economically as well as increase safety on the 104.

Work on the twinning is set to begin early in 2020, with a completion goal of 2024.