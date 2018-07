Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a couple of stops in Northeastern Nova Scotia

tomorrow. Trudeau will first pay a visit to East Pictou Middle School for an announcement at 10 a.m.

The PM will then travel to Antigonish for a barbecue at St. FX University near Morrison Hall hosted by Central Nova MP Sean Fraser from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Trudeau will also make a major infrastructure announcement.