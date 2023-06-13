Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Atlantic Economic Forum at St. FX University

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be at St. FX University in Antigonish on Monday.

The school’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government says Trudeau will be on campus to open the inaugural Atlantic Economic Forum. The PM will address delegates and speak about Global Change and Inclusive Regional Economic Growth Opportunities for Atlantic Canada. Trudeau will be introduced by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Monday will also feature appearances at the forum by Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Official Languages and ACOA Minister Ginette Pettipas Taylor, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and former New Brunswick Premier Frank McKenna.

The forum runs from Monday the 19th to Wednesday, the 21st.