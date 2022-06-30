Pro skateboard demonstration happening Canada Day in Antigonish

The chance of rain on the weekend resulted in a change of schedule for a local skateboard demonstration.

Antigonish’s Next Level Pro Skateboard Shop is hosting a pair of pro skateboarders on Canada Day, instead of July 2 as originally planned.

Jason Mason, president of the Antigonish Skatepark Association and operator of Next Level, said they are bringing Jeremy Leabres (lee-ah-brez) and Jordan Powell in tomorrow for a demonstration and signing event.

Leabres, a 28-year-old pr skater from Corona California, said this will be his first time visiting the East Coast of Canada.

The pros are set to show up at the park tomorrow just before 4 p.m. for a free skate. At 5, organizers will close off the park and let the pros do their thing for about an hour. At 6, they will sign autographs and speak to the local skaters.