Proceeds from X-FM’s Hospital Help Day to Purchase a Neo-Natal Ventilator

Oct 26, 2024 | Local News

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation will be looking to purchase a new unit for neo-natal care from the proceeds of Hospital Help Day on X-FM next Wednesday.
The Drager VN 800 Neo-Natal Ventilator, to be purchased from funds raised on X-FM’s Hospital Help Day.

The Respiratory Therapy Manager for Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, Deanna Steiger says proceeds from the fund-raiser will go towards the purchase of a neo-natal Intensive Care ventilator.  It is the gold standard machine used in most children’s hospitals in Canada.
Steiger says this purchase would replace an existing unit at St. Martha’s
Steiger says it costs $80,00 to purchase this unit.


