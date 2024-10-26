Proceeds from X-FM’s Hospital Help Day to Purchase a Neo-Natal Ventilator

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation will be looking to purchase a new unit for neo-natal care from the proceeds of Hospital Help Day on X-FM next Wednesday .

The Respiratory Therapy Manager for Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, Deanna Steiger says proceeds from the fund-raiser will go towards the purchase of a neo-natal Intensive Care ventilator. It is the gold standard machine used in most children’s hospitals in Canada.

Steiger says this purchase would replace an existing unit at St. Martha’s

Steiger says it costs $80,00 to purchase this unit.