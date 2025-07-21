Professional Skateboarders to conduct a Demonstration at the Antigonish Skatepark this Weekend

Antigonish is set to host a pair of professional skateboarders on Saturday, July 26th, at the Antigonish Skatepark for a pro demonstration.

Canadian Olympian Micky Papa and world-class pro Mike Piwowar will be on hand for the free event for all ages. The event is presented by Next Level Skateboard Shop, with shop owner Jason Mason previously bringing in pro skaters in 2022 and 2023.

Mason said he remembers skating at a park in Vancouver years ago when Papa was a youngster, noting the Olympian showed signs of his top tier skills back then. It was Papa who recommended Piwowar to Mason for the demo, with the two being friends. The previous two pro events were well attended, said Mason, noting everyone was respectful of the pros, who have always asked to return.

Mason recalled attending his first pro events in Vancouver, saying it helped not only change the way he skated but also the way he perceived the world as far as what is possible. That`s the experience he wants to bring to Antigonish.

The event is sponsored by the Town and County of Antigonish and local businesses.