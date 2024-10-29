Program at St. FX University Assisting Students with Technology Inequity Issues

The Used Laptops for STFX Students program is helping students deal with technology inequity issues.

STFX librarian Kaitlin Fuller called the program, which is selling the used laptops for around $60 to current STFX students who are eligible, a collaborative effort.

Psychology professor Erin Mazerolle, English professor Laura Estill, computer science professor James Hughes, and Fuller helped set up the program, after professors were seeing students not having access to the technology they needed to complete assignments.

Students had to apply, and the successful applicants were entered into a lottery, with the wait-listed students getting bumped over to the next round. Fuller called it an exciting collaboration, involving STFX staff, the student union, and the library.

Fuller emphasized the changing demands of higher education on students, as well as urgency of the tech inequity issue. She said the program also deals with e-waste and sustainability issues.