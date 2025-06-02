Progress Being Made in the Province’s Five Year Human Rights Remedy

The province continues to work towards a five year project called the Human Rights Remedy. It’s aim is to address discrimination against people with disabilties.

The Executive Director of the Remedy in the Disability Support Program, Maria Medioli, says government is entering year three of five. Medioli says the first year was spent on planning and accessing needed resources. In year two, she says a lot if time was spent building the pieces to implement the plan, including hiring staff.

Medioli say at the same time, people living in larger institutions, like the Riverview adult care home in Pictou County are being moved out into the community