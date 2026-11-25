STFX provided an update on the ice surfaces at the Charles V Keating Centre.

Bob Hale, acting associate vice president of administration for STFX, stated following the fire earlier this year, work began on repair and restoration of the damage and systems needed to operate the ice surfaces. Hale noted if progress continues as anticipated, the university hopes to begin making ice in mid-December, starting with one ice surface. Hale called this an encouraging milestone, noting the timing remains dependent on the successful completion of the restoration work and any additional requirements that may arise.

Should further challenges occur, stated Hale, ice-making could be delayed until the new year.

Hale stated they recognize the disruption the closure caused for the university and the broader community, including local minor hockey organizations, and appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding, adding they look forward to welcoming skaters back to the Keating Centre as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.