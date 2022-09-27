Progress Made in Restoring Power in Antigonish Area

The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team says progress has been made to restore power to the area.

The Town Electric Utility worked with Nova Scotia power to bring service back to areas in the town and fringe area. The Lochaber substation was powered up to serve areas of Highway 7, Post Road, and James Street to ensure residents have access to food and fuel.

Between 8:30 last night and 5:30 this morning, the Braemore and Cloverville substations came online and provided power to the majority of town residents.

Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says the priority was to get grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants restored as well as St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and long-term care homes.

There are several isolated areas throughout the town that are still without power and crews are working to reconnect customers.

A priority area will be the interval area and Hillcrest street as they have a seniors care facility. Further restoration times are unknown, and repairs are extensive.

There are widespread outages in the county, with more than 5-thousand customers without power. County Warden Owen McCarron says it’s working with Nova Scotia Power to identify restoration times.