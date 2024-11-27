Progressive Conservatives retain local seats in a Provincial election that Returns the PC’s with a Large Majority

The Progressive Conservatives retained all seven local seats as the party was re-elected with a decisive majority in Tuesday’s election.
Antigonish PC incumbent Michelle Thompson will return to province house.
Thompson received 5, 195 votes on Tuesday night, while Liberal candidate Sheila Sears received 1,716, and NDP candidate John David MacIsaac garnered 1,099
Guysborough-Tracadie PC incumbent Greg Morrow took home a big victory in Tuesday’s provincial election, picking up 3,119 votes.
Liberal George Grant came in second in the riding, with 589 votes, while Deborah Martinello with the NDP earned 319 votes.
First time Inverness PC runner Kyle MacQuarrie was part of the blue wave in last night’s provincial election, picking up 4,057 votes.
Liberal Jamie Beaton placed second with 2, 097 votes, while third place finisher Joanna Clark picked up 881 votes.
Richmond’s Trevor Boudreau took his riding for the Progressive Conservatives in last night’s provincial election, receiving 3,490 votes.
Coming in a distant second was Rochelle Heudes with 1,221 votes, with the NDP’s Marc Currie getting 218 votes.
Incumbent premier Tim Houston saw a big victory in his riding of Pictou East, earning 4,380 votes on the night.
Vernon Theriault, with the NDP came in second with 666 votes, while Liberal Stephanie Quinn walked away with 525 votes.
Houston served as the leader of the PC party since 2018, and was elected premier in the 2021 provincial election.
Pictou Centre continued the trend of PC MLAs with Danny MacGillivray receiving 3,736 votes last night as part of the provincial election.
Liberal candidate Kris MacFarlane came in second with 971 votes, while the NDP’s Mary Stewart picked up 819 votes.
PC Marco MacLeod will serve as the MLA for Pictou West, after receiving 4,310 with 30 of 31 polls reporting
Coming in second was Liberal candidate Mary Wooldridge-Elliot with 774 votes, while NDP candidate Carol Ferguson came in third with 614 , and Green party candidate Clare Brett finished fourth with 114 votes.