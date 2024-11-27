Progressive Conservatives retain local seats in a Provincial election that Returns the PC’s with a Large Majority

The Progressive Conservatives retained all seven local seats as the party was re-elected with a decisive majority in Tuesday’s election.

Antigonish PC incumbent Michelle Thompson will return to province house.

Thompson received 5, 195 votes on Tuesday night, while Liberal candidate Sheila Sears received 1,716, and NDP candidate John David MacIsaac garnered 1,099

Guysborough-Tracadie PC incumbent Greg Morrow took home a big victory in Tuesday’s provincial election, picking up 3,119 votes. Liberal George Grant came in second in the riding, with 589 votes, while Deborah Martinello with the NDP earned 319 votes. First time Inverness PC runner Kyle MacQuarrie was part of the blue wave in last night’s provincial election, picking up 4,057 votes. Liberal Jamie Beaton placed second with 2, 097 votes, while third place finisher Joanna Clark picked up 881 votes.

Richmond’s Trevor Boudreau took his riding for the Progressive Conservatives in last night’s provincial election, receiving 3,490 votes. Coming in a distant second was Rochelle Heudes with 1,221 votes, with the NDP’s Marc Currie getting 218 votes.