Property Assessment Notices are being Sent this Week

Antigonish County Council is reminding residents the 2024 property assessment notices are in the mail.

Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) sent out the assessments, and residents wishing to appeal must have their appeals into PVSC by February 8. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron is asking residents to make sure they give the notices a look and see that things are as they should be.

During last night’s regular meeting of council, county CAO Glen Horne noted around 91 per cent of houses in the county have capped assessments. McCarron explained people who have lived in their homes for over five years old see their assessments capped, with the assessments only changing based on the consumer price index. When asked about the 91 per cent, McCarron said it speaks to the fact people take up home ownership in the area and decide to stay.