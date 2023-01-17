Property Assessments Up in Mulgrave

Mulgrave council heard a presentation from the Property Value Services Corporation at the regular council meeting last night. The presenters attended the meeting via Zoom and outlined the manner in which property values were assessed and the process property owners must follow to appeal their assessment.

The total assessment value for all properties, residential and commercial, in the Town of Mulgrave is $68.7 million. Overall assessments are up due to the increase in market prices in 2021 by which property values in the most recent assessment notice, mailed out on Jan. 9, are calculated.