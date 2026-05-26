Property Tax Rates down in the Latest Municipal Budget from Westville Town Council

Westville council passed their budgets for fiscal 2026-27, and there’s going to be a trimming of the tax rates.

The General Operating Budget is about $6.87 million dollars , with 710 thousand dollars in the General Capital Budget.

With a rise in the total value of assessed properties, and separating out a tax of 11.8 cents per $100 assessment of all properties for Fire Protection, the new tax rate for Residential property will sit at $1.99 per $100 of assessment, a net drop of 2.2 cents over last year’s rate. The Commercial tax rate is now $3.83 per $100 assessment, 0.2 cents below last year including the Fire Protection rate.