Property Tax Rates Hold Steady in Westville

Westville’s tax rates are unchanged as council passed their operating & capital budgets for the 2022/23 fiscal year. The general operating budget is balanced at roughly $4.67 million dollars. Revenue from residential property taxes is up about 5 percent, due to a rise in assessments and not the tax rate, which remains at $2.08 per $100 assessed.

Commercial taxes remain at $3.69 per $100 of assessment. The capital budget was passed at just over $1 million, and includes three street repaving and upgrade projects: sections of North Main Street, Drummond Road and Court Street.