Property Tax Rates Rise in the Municipality of the county of Inverness

It’s been 12 years since Inverness County saw taxes go up, but that lucky streak is coming to an end.

At yesterday’s council session, the municipal unit moved to raise the residential rate to $1.05 per $100 of Assessment , a three cent increase, and the commercial rate to $1.91, up six cents.

The sewer area rates are also on the rise. In District 1, the rate will be $0.34 per $100 of Assessment. In Districts 3-6, the rate will be $0.33. The increase is up by three cents in both cases.

CAO Keith MacDonald noted there were many factors for the tax hike, and some of them were beyond council’s control.

The county will be losing approximately $245,000 in tax revenue due to Bill 99. The bill requires Nova Scotian municipalities to tax short-term rentals at residential property tax rates, not commercial ones.

Another major issue, MacDonald said, is that over $103 million must be spent in water and wastewater infrastructure repairs and replacements over the next 10 years