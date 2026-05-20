Property Tax Rates up slightly as Town of New Glasgow Adopts its Operating and Capital Budgets

There’s a small increase in property tax rates as the town of the New Glasgow passed its Operating & Capital Budgets for the current fiscal year.

The total operating budget is over $26.3 million dollars , up about 2.1 percent from last year’s budget of $25.78 million. The capital budget for this year is $16.46 million, which includes $7.9 million for the downtown library project, $1.4 million for energy efficiency upgrades to public buildings, and $1.9 million for the Little Harbour Road water main and related infrastructure. The tax rate for residential and resource properties will rise 4 cents to $1.88 per $100 of assessment, while commercial property is up 2 cents to $4.47 per $100 of assessment.

Mayor Nancy Dicks says it was a tricky balancing act, as council deals with inflationary pressures, aging infrastructure and larger demand for services. Councillor Jessica MacDonald abstained from the budget & tax votes, saying that she was unable to attend budget discussions last week because of work commitments, and that the tight timelines meant she was unable to thoroughly review the documents before the council vote