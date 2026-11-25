Councillors in Richmond County are questioning a request from Property Valuation Services Corporation for more municipal funding.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat , PVSC wrote to council that its board approved a 14.5% increase in its budget to support cybersecurity, technology infrastructure, and business resiliency investments needed to protect PVSC’s systems and data, maintain service delivery, and respond to evolving operational and security risks.

PVSC said its board forecasts project a budget increase of 6.5% in 2028-29 and 6.5% in 2029-30.

Noting he is concerned, District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand called the “double digit” increases “substantial.”

Deputy Warden Amanda Mombourquette requested that PVSC appear at council soon because rising property values are creating an affordability crisis.

Warden Lois Landry agreed that in their next appearance, she wants PVSC to discuss their budget.

Council voted to refer the request to budget deliberations.