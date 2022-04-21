Proponents of a Solar Energy Project appear before MODG Council

Municipality of the District of Guysborough councillors heard a presentation from proponents of a solar energy project, which if approved by the province’s Request for Proposals for Rate Based Procurement, would be located near Country Harbour, at last night’s regular council meeting.

The delegation for the Harbour Solar Inc. project, which once completed would produce enough energy to power over 13,000 homes annually, were Joel MacNeil, Trimac Engineering and Richard Lü, CEO Abundant Solar Energy Inc.

After a forty-minute presentation followed by a question and answer session, council voted in favour of sending a letter in support of the project to the province.

Information on the project can be found at https://www.trimaceng.ca/solar .