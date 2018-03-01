Proponents of Goldboro LNG appoint Financial Advisors for Project

It’s another hopeful sign for a proposed liquefied natural gas facility in Goldboro, Guysborough County.

Pieridae Energy of Calgary, the company behind developing the Goldboro LNG plant says it has retained Morgan, Stanley and Company LLC and SG Americas Securities LLC to serve as financial advisors for the project.

Pieridae says it intends to raise up to 10 billion dollars US in equity and project financing to build the Goldboro LNG plant. It is expected the company will make an investment decision on whether to proceed with construction of the plant early next year.

Current estimates place the cost of the project at 7 billion dollars US. It would have the capacity to export 10 million tonnes of LNG a year.