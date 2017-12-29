Proponents of Melford Container Terminal posts RFQ for Professional Engineering Services

A major step has been taken toward the development of a container terminal in Guysborough County. On December 15th, the Melford Atlantic Gateway Container

]Terminal submitted a request for qualifications for professional engineering services.

The application details a 5 month timeline explaining steps in selecting an engineering design team, with hopes of negotiating and executing a contract by early April of 2018.

A 40 page report details a privately owned 660 acre container terminal development in Melford and highlights how the area would be the closest site to Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal. Terminal design is anticipated to be initiated in late 2018.