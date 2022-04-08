Proponents of Seawall Trail outline plans with Inverness County Council

The people behind a trail extending from Inverness to Victoria County are working to sign a trail

management agreement with Nova Scotia Environment to start construction.

Dave Williams, with the Seawall Trail Society, appeared before yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council to provide an update on their long distance walking trail that can accommodate 2,000 hikers per season and includes the Pollett’s Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area.

Williams said the trail will feature footpaths, log huts that can be rented, bridges, hand-holds for obstacles, and a shuttle service. The trail can attract adventure tourists, which is a new demographic for Nova Scotia, and there will be “significant taxation revenues.”

Williams said there could be 30 full-time jobs over the three-year construction period, and 10-17 full-time employees once the trail opens. He said they project $4 million to $6 million annually in revenue.

The total budget for the project is $5.5 million, and Williams said they are looking for $250,000 from the Municipality of the County of Inverness, the society will contribute $500,000, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will add $1.2 million and from the Province of Nova Scotia, $3.6 million.

Right now, Williams said their biggest funding hurdle is fundraising to pay for $250,000 in studies required by the province. He asked council send letters of support to the minster of environment, the premier, and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster.