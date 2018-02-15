Proposed Business Improvement District in Antigonish Discussed

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce featured more insight into the proposed link between the town and business community. Further dialogue was held yesterday afternoon to discuss the possibility of a Business Improvement District in Antigonish. The event, which was hosted by theAntigonish Chamber of Commerce featured more insight into the proposed link between the town and business community.

Special Projects Coordinator with the Town, Steve Scannell says that feedback for the proposal has been both positive and negative. Many believe it will be a great support for the business community, yet others worry about how to fund the position:

One proposed way to fund the position is through a BID levy, which Scannell says is feasable with the Town’s low commercial tax rate. People in attendance asked about the involvement of St.FX and the County in the BID, to which Scannell says are “on-going discussions”.