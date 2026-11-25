A proposed data centre in Richmond County appears to be proceeding to the building phase.

In October, EverWind announced plans for a two-structure AI data centre on land they own in Point Tupper, and at last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Warden Lois Landry confirmed that the company has applied for a building permit.

The warden said EverWind applied for a permit covering phase 1 of their data centre on November 13, but as of the time of the meeting, none had been approved by the Eastern District Planning Commission.

As part of the municipality’s public engagement, the warden said she participated in a five-part interview on Telile Community Television with Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, covering a range of topics during the 1 hour, 30 minute discussion.

Landry said there are more information sessions scheduled. The first two will take place on Monday, December 14, from 1-3:30 pm at the Port Hastings Fire Hall, then from 5:30-8:30 pm at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, then on Tuesday, December 15 from 9-11 am at the Louisdale Parish Hall, 1-4 pm at the L’Ardoise Community Centre, and 5:30-8:30 pm at the Lakeside Community Hall in Sampsonville.

The warden said she and CAO Troy MacCulloch participated in three video conferences about the proposed data centre which were hosted by the provincial government.