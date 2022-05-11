Proposed Federal Electoral Boundary Changes raised at Antigonish County Council Meeting

The matter of changing federal boundaries came up during last night’s meeting of Antigonish

County Council. With Elections Canada reviewing boundaries every 10 years, the current proposal is for portions of Antigonish town and county currently in the Central Nova riding to become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Antigonish. Central Nova, to be renamed Pictou-Eastern Shore-Preston will retain Pictou County and the District of St.Mary’s, and will push further west to include more portions of Halifax County.

Nine public hearings will be held in the province to gather public input to the proposed changes, including May 31st at Antigonish Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Warden Owen McCarron said he thinks the county feels it better aligns with the residents of Pictou County.

While currently a portion of the county is in the Cape Breton Canso riding, McCarron said the message from council is that the entire county should be in Central Nova, noting being a split riding is challenging on a variety of issues.