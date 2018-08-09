Proposed Gold Mine in Goldboro registered for an Environmental Assessment

A Toronto-based company has registered its proposal for a gold mine in Guysborough County

with the province for an environmental assessment. Anaconda Mining is proposing to operate an open pit gold mine in Goldboro, transitioning to an underground mine by its third year of operation. Employment at the mine is expected to peak at 200 people. Site construction and preliminary production is expected to begin in 2020. The mine is expected to operate for about nine years, while a concentrator will operate for about a year and a half after that processing lower grade ore accumulated during pit development.

Gold concentrate extracted from the Goldboro Mine would be processed at a mill the company owns near Baie Verte, Newfoundland. Public comment on the project will be accepted until the end of the month.