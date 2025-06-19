Proposed Gold Mine in Guysborough County’s Goldboro Area Waits Application by NexGold Mining for an Industrial Approval

A proposal by a Toronto based company to operate a gold mine in the Goldboro area of Guysborough County has taken another big step.

The company, NexGold Mining Corporation has announced the Nova Scotia Government has determined the company’s application for an Industrial Approval of a surface gold mine to be complete. The application will now undergo a final review, with an expected completion within 60 days.

The Industrial Approval is a key permit issued by the province and is required after the release of the Environment Assessment; that occurred in 2022. It allows for the operation, construction, or reclamation of certain industrial projects, including surface mines. It stipulates terms and conditions that a project must follow to ensure potential adverse effects to the environment are prevented.

The IA is typically one of the last permits to be issued by the province to allow for the commencement of construction and operations.