Proposed Merger of Three Credit Unions in Nova Scotia Will Not Proceed

A proposed amalgamation involving the East Coast Credit Union is not going through.

Back in may, the East Coast Credit Union, Teachers Plus Credit Union, and Valley Credit Union, proposed a merger that would see the three bodies join under the banner of the East Coast Credit Union. The partnership was set to yield a credit union with 56,000 members in 26 communities.

A membership vote, which ran from June 14 and until June 29, did not receive the required approval from two-thirds of the membership.