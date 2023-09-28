Large Turnout for Meeting on Open House on Proposed Route for Highway 104 Twinning from Taylors Road to Paqtnkek

Antigonish County residents heard more from Provincial Government officials about a proposal

to twin Highway 104 from Taylors Road to Paqtnkek.

A large crowd turned out for the open house last night in the gymnasium at the Heatherton Community Centre. The manager of Highway Planning and Design for the Nova Scotia Public Works Department , Dwayne Cross, says along this eleven kilometre stretch of highway, there will be one interchange; to be located between the east intersection of Dagger Woods and Pomquet Monks Head Road. It will be book-ended by interchanges at Southside Harbour Road and Paqtnkek. Three current exits along the 104 will be removed; 35 B, 36 and 36 A.

Cross says as part of the project, Trunk 4 will be re-established along this section, in part to connect local residents from secondary roads to the 104 at the interchanges and as a back up in case of emergencies.

Construction will start next year, with two or three bridge structures built. More significant construction will begin in 2025. Completion of the twinning is projected to be in 2029.

More on the project can be found on line at novascotia.ca/104.