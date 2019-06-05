Proposed Spaceport Project Near Canso Receives Provincial Environmental Approaval

A company looking to launch rockets into space received environmental approval this week.

The Nova Scotia Department of Environment approved Maritime Launch Services spaceport

project following a review of a submitted environmental assessment. The approval comes with conditions such as starting work on the project within two years unless granted an extension from the minister, developing a wildlife management plan, and the implementation of a Mi’kmaq communication plan.

In a letter to Maritime Launch Services president Stephen Matier, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson stated the approval is subject to any other approvals, including further environmental approvals. Wilson also stated he is satisfied any adverse effects or significant environmental effects of the project can be mitigated through compliance with the terms and conditions.

Maritime Launch Services is looking to build the facility approximately 2-3 kilometers south of Canso. The project is a private commercial launch site which will include a launch control center, a horizontal integration facility, and a vertical launch area connected by a 2.4 kilometer transportation route, including a road and a railway.

A release from MLS states the company will comply with each of the conditions to complete the Crown Land lease with the goal of a ceremonial groundbreaking in July.