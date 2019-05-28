Proposed Strip Coal Mine Discussed at Westville Council

Concerned citizens are keeping up the pressure on Westville council over a proposed strip mine in town. Currently, the town has given permission to Pioneer Coal to do some exploration work via town-owned land to obtain samples in order to determine the amounts and quality of coal deposits underneath a large section of land adjacent to Cowan Street.

If Pioneer Coal finds that there’s enough coal to make an open-pit mine economically feasible, it is likely they would proceed to the next step, applying to the province for a mining permit and undertaking an environmental review.

Once again, the visitors gallery at town hall was filled with those who don’t want it to go that far, citing concerns over air quality and possible subsidence. More than one person made the case to council that any revenue the town might see from Pioneer Coal would not possibly equal the annual taxes lost due to the depreciation of town assessments caused by the mine itself.

Clarrie MacKinnon, a former MLA and member of a committee of concerned citizens, urged council to reconsider their permission for the exploration, and told the assembled crowd they will have to come in larger numbers to next month’s meeting to make their voices heard.