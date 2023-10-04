Proposed Tourism Marketing Levy Raises Concerns at Pictou County Council

Concerns were raised as Pictou County council held the first reading of a proposed three percent levy to be placed on hotel, motel and B&B room rates to be given to DEANS to fund tourism marketing for the county.

The levy by-law has already passed in New Glasgow, Trenton, and Stellarton, while the towns of Pictou and Westville’s by-laws have passed first reading. Councillor Mary Elliot, an opponent of the levy, introduced a motion to postpone first reading until a public hearing could be held to determine what support the levy may have – that motion was defeated.

Warden Robert Parker expressed concern that the marketing levy could set a precedent for other business organizations to ask the county to collect taxes or levies on their behalf as well. While the levy by-law passed first reading, it will come before council for a second and final reading next month, possibly with amendments.

While Councillor Darla MacKeil supports the proposed levy, she suggested the by-law should include a timeframe of between three and five years where council could review how the levy money is being spent, and decide whether or not to continue collecting it.